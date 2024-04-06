What's Next for Katy Woman Charged with Murder

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy woman charged with murder remains behind bars, waiting to go before a judge on Monday morning at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center.

Mei Huang Wolf, 48, is accused of shooting and killing her husband's nephew, who had been staying at her Katy home on 24306 Tesino River Circle, a neighborhood off Clay and Katy Hockley Cut Off roads.

Court documents identify the victim as James Edward Wolf II. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man recently graduated college and had been traveling before returning to live with relatives.

"It may have been a situation where the female felt he wasn't welcome anymore," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Court documents submitted by the District Attorney's Office claim Wolf was arguing with her nephew when she went into another room, retrieved a firearm, and shot and killed him.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies booked her into the Harris County Jail at 3:19 a.m. Friday. Her first opportunity to be released on bond while awaiting trial will come at the hearing on Monday. According to court documents, the district attorney will recommend a $250,000 bond.

If you have information about the shooting, contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.

It's the second recent domestic disturbance that's turned deadly in unincorporated Katy, Harris County. There have also been other shootings in Katy-Harris County over the past 12 months.

