Three Dead and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Three people are dead, and at least two others are injured following an early morning shooting at a house party in unincorporated Katy, Harris County.

"At approximately 2:14 a.m., Harris County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an in-progress life in danger call," Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Covering Katy News. "There was a house party with at least 10 to 15 adults in the home."

The subdivision where the shooting happened is near Clay and North Fry roads. Neighbors who live near the house on Russet Leaf Trace said they did not know the people who lived at the home which is reportedly a short-term rental.

When deputies arrived, two people were dead, and a third person died later at a local hospital. Two victims are men, and the other is a woman. All are adults believed to be in their twenties but no ages or names have been released.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez did not know if the shots were fired by more than one person, but he said there was evidence that bullets were fired inside and outside the home.

"A very chaotic and dangerous situation where others could have been injured as a result of the random gunfire that was occurring outside as well," Gonzalez said.

Investigators think there could be more victims showing up at local hospitals because multiple people were injured and fled the scene in personal vehicles.

One suspect is still on the run, according to Gilliland.