Shooting outside of Katy area hookah lounge

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a late-night argument outside of the S7 Hookah Lounge and Cafe in the Katy area. It happened on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The S7 Hooka Lounge and Cafe is on Mason Creek Drive, off the Katy Freeway between South Mason Road and Westgreen Blvd.

As the gunman drove off, he fired at least one shot that struck the victim. Life Flight took the man to the hospital. At the time, he was in serious condition. His current condition is unknown.

The gunman was reportedly driving a white Chrysler Sebring. If you know the shooter, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

It is the second shooting in Katy, Harris County in the past week. In the other case, three people were murdered at a birthday party on Russet Leaf Trace near Clay and North Fry roads in the Katy area.

