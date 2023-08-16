Man recovers after being shot in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after being shot by a 17-year-old girl in a parking lot at the corner of North Fry and Clay Roads in unincorporated Katy, Harris County.

"Witnesses stated an adult female met with her ex-husband in the parking lot to exchange personal items when the male became belligerent with the female," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Covering Katy News.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Monday at 3815 North Fry Road.

According to Gilliland, the 17-year-old daughter, who was on the scene, pulled a gun and shot the man. The teen was detained and questioned.

"No charges as of yet," Gilliland said in an email sent to Covering Katy News on Tuesday afternoon.

The male was shot in the thigh and had non-life-threatening injuries. He was evaluated at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston's Medical Center.

The name of the shooter has not been released because she has not been charged and is a juvenile. Although, the case is being handled by the adult crimes unit of the Harris County Sheriff's Office which leaves open the possibility that she could be charged as an adult, if charges are filed.