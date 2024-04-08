Mental Ability of Katy Murder Suspect Questioned

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy woman charged with murder "has been determined to have had a mental illness or to be a person with an intellectual disability" over the previous 12 months, according to court documents made available following her appearance in Probable Cause Court on Saturday.

No additional information was provided but more could be released as the legal process unfolds.

Mei Huang Wolf, 48, is free on a $100,000 bond pending her trial. As part of her release, Wolf had to turn over her passport and, stay in the State of Texas and not possess firearms, weapons, or ammunition.

Wolf is accused of shooting and killing her husband's nephew, who had been staying at her Katy home on 24306 Tesino River Circle, a neighborhood off Clay and Katy Hockley Cut Off roads.

According to KTRK Channel 13, Wolf's husband is Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe.

Court documents identify the victim as James Edward Wolf II. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man recently graduated college and had been traveling before returning to live with relatives.

Court documents submitted by the District Attorney's Office claim Wolf was arguing with her husband's nephew when she went into another room, retrieved a firearm, and shot and killed him.

"It may have been a situation where the female felt he wasn't welcome anymore," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024. Deputies booked Wolf into the Harris County Jail at 3:19 a.m. Friday. Her next court appearance is today in Harris County Criminal District Court.