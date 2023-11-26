Katy area apartment shooting classified as murder, victim identified

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - An early morning shooting at a Katy area apartment complex is under investigation and the Harris County Sheriff's Office has no classified it as a murder. The shooting happened at the Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments at 24758 Grand Harbor Drive, off Katy Fort Bend Road between Kingsland Boulevard and the Katy Freeway.

UPDATE

On Sunday afternoon the Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Christopher Boyd and labeled the case Murder. Boyd's age, and the name of the suspect were not revealed. Neither was the circumstance surrounding his death. Additional details are expected to be revealed, later, as the investigation is ongoing.

What investigators are saying

"This appears to be an altercation between two males who knew each other," Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Covering Katy News.

What a resident is saying

An apartment complex resident told Covering Katy that the shooting happened at about 5 a.m. He said the Texas Rangers and numerous Harris County Sheriff's Deputies were at the scene. He said the victim died on the property of the apartment complex.

"They have the whole complex closed and won't let any residents come or go from both the Cape and the Camden," he said.

The Camden at Grand Harbor Apartments are across the street from the Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments.

Investigators have since allowed traffic in and out of the complex to resume.

This story was update at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. We expect to update this story again as more information becomes available.

