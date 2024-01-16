McDonald's to join new Katy Park HEB shopping center

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – McDonald's will join HEB's new Katy Park location according to the developer's site plans.

The fast-food hamburger chain will occupy a stand-alone building directly across from the main entrance to Katy Park on Morton Ranch Road near Katy Hockley Cutoff Road. Chase Bank will build on a similar-sized lot and occupy a stand-alone building next to McDonald's.

McDonald's and Chase have yet to reveal when they plan to open. The developer's site plan shows two other lots available for stand-alone buildings along Morton Ranch Road.

Also Read: New Katy Park HEB to offer more than just groceries

Five additional buildings on the property have room for 19 retailers. Currently, the list of tenants include:

Pacific Dental

Longhorn Liquor

An Optometrist

Sports Clips

Venetian Nail Spa

Crust Pizza

Postal Plus

Go Health

Construction crews have made significant progress over the past several weeks, and turning lanes and traffic lights have been added along Morton Ranch Road.

Also read: Large apartment development to locate next to Katy Park HEB

The store will have a drive-through pharmacy, gasoline pumps, and a car wash.

Prior to breaking ground in 2023, HEB Project Manager Beth Tschirhart told Covering Katy News that she expects the store to open in March 2024. There is a sign on the property promoting a Spring 2024 opening.

Being across the street from Katy Park increases the property's value for retailers. According to the developer, the 100-acre Katy Park, operated by Harris County, attracts more than 700,000 visitors annually for its 24 baseball and soccer fields used by numerous youth sports leagues in the Katy, West Houston area.

The store is still under construction. See the photos below that were taken by Covering Katy News on January 13, 2024.

× 1 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News HEB at Katy Park × 2 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News HEB at Katy Park × 3 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News The front door of the HEB at Katy Park. × 4 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News HEB at Katy Park × 5 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News The HEB store at Katy Park × 6 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News One of the retail buildings that is still under construction at the HEB Katy Park location × 7 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News The HEB Katy Park location × 8 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News Crews working on the gas pump at the Katy Park HEB. × 9 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News HEB at Katy Park × 10 of 10 Expand Covering Katy News HEB at Katy Park Prev Next

Read more Covering Katy News