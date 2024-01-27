Improvements coming to Morton Ranch Road near the new HEB store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - With HEB set to open a new store across from Katy Park, road improvements are coming to the intersection of Morton Ranch Road at Katy-Hockley Cutoff and Katy-Fort Bend Roads.

Harris County will add an eastbound travel lane at the intersection, for traffic approaching the intersection from the west.

The awkward intersection gets congested as one of the two eastbound travel lanes turns into a right-turn lane. An additional problem is westbound traffic is allowed to make a left turn in front of eastbound traffic at the same location where were the road narrows to one eastbound lane.

In recent weeks, turning lanes have also been added to Morton Ranch Road, on the east side of the intersection. They are for vehicles that will be entering the HEB parking lot and Katy Park, which is across the street from the soon to be opened grocery store.

The Office of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leslie Briones tells Covering Katy News that the $3.65 million project will start "within the next few months," and will be completed in the fall.

"Commissioner Briones is committed to investing in sustainable, strategic, and sensible infrastructure to accommodate the ongoing growth in the Katy area," said Dan Dmytryshyn, Director of Construction and Engineering for Precinct 4 Infrastructure.

The project also includes drainage improvements to the intersection.

"The improvements to Morton Ranch Road will increase safety by expanding capacity and providing much-needed flood mitigation," Dmytryshyn said.

The HEB store may open as early as March.

