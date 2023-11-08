New Katy HEB location to offer more than groceries

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - HEB's new Katy location on Morton Ranch Road across from Katy Park will be more than just a grocery store.

The new store will anchor the Market at Katy Park and include five additional retail buildings with multiple tenants and room for expansion.

The commercial real estate developer handling the leases of the property, Read King, has yet to respond to our requests for an interview. However, the company website lists numerous tenants at The Market at Katy Park, including a dental office, liquor store, optometrist, two hair stylists, a nail salon, a pizza shop, and a shipping and postal services franchise.

Construction crews have also spent the last several days making improvements to the road to make way for traffic turning from Morton Ranch Road into the new shopping center. The gas pumps are also taking shape on the Morton Ranch Road portion of the property.

× Expand Covering Katy News The new HEB store will offer gasoline. The pumps are under construction.

Being across the street from Katy Park increases the property's value for retailers. According to Reed King, the 100-acre Katy Park attracts more than 700,000 visitors per year for its 12 baseball and soccer fields that attract teams from numerous recreational leagues in the Houston area.

Earlier this year, HEB construction project lead Beth Tschirhart told Covering Katy News that she expects the store to open in March 2024. There is a sign on the property promoting a Spring 2024 opening.

"It's always a pleasure to bring groceries closer to HEB customers," Tschirhartsaid.

The Market at Katy Park will allow for shorter trips to the grocery store for residents of Katy's fastest-growing area, the northwest quadrant, where many new homes are being sold. However, retail development and mobility improvements are still in the development stages.