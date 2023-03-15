348 apartments coming to Katy Park area

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - Eleven three-story apartment buildings with 348 units are planned for a large parcel of land across from Katy Park at Morton Road and Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, according to records filed with the State of Texas.

The apartments will have detached garages, a standalone clubhouse, and a separate fitness building when completed.

Construction on the $48 million project is expected to begin in July and take two years to complete. A large retention pond has already been constructed with new sod around the exterior. The property has a Katy address but is in unincorporated Harris County.

Residents will be within walking distance of a large grocery store. HEB plans to open at the same location in the Spring of 2024.