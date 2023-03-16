Martial arts studio, Detroit Pizzeria, and three new grocery stores top our new business round-up

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - A martial arts studio, a Detroit style pizzeria, a sandwich shop, and three new grocery stores are among the businesses coming to the Katy area.

Leaders for Life Martial Arts recently opened at 23233 Kingsland Boulevard inside the Proyeccion Latina dance studio. Owned by Master Tina Newberry and Master Damaris Cervera, they teach martial arts to students as young as three years old. They are excited to show how martial arts training can change lives.

Sapore Detroit Pizzeria opens in June at the Kingsland Shopping Center, 23455 Kingsland Boulevard. They sell Detroit Style Pizza baked in traditional “blue steel” pans with crisp edges made by caramelizing the cheese.

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, a sandwich shop offering subs, salads, munchies and a full bar, is coming to Fulshear according to a project filing with the State of Texas. Located at 4846 FM 1463, the build-out begins in April, with the store opening in August.

