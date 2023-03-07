H-E-B to build new store near Katy Park

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - H-E-B will build a new grocery store at 24924 Morton Ranch Road. The site is across the street from Katy Park at the Katy Fort Bend Road intersection.

Covering Katy News initially reported that H-E-B was building an online fulfillment center at the location. That information came from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. At the time, Covering Katy was unable to get the grocery store chain to respond to our calls for information.

On Tuesday, H-E-B confirmed that it's not building a fulfillment center but will build a 120,000-plus-square-foot grocery store and pharmacy. There will also be a gas station and car wash on the property.

Over the weekend, a sign was placed on the property promoting a Spring 2024 opening.

H-E-B construction project lead Beth Tschirhart confirmed to Covering Katy News that construction is days away from beginning. She expects the store to open in March 2024.

"It's always a pleasure to bring groceries closer to H-E-B customers," Tschirhart said.