Gordon Food Service is now open in Katy

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - The new Gordon Food Service store at 649 South Mason Road is now open. The store is located at the corner of Kingsland Boulevard in the former Sears Hardware location.

Gordon is opening six food service stores in the greater Houston area to serve local restaurants, food operations, and the public. The new stores are the first Texas locations and the most opened by the company at one time.

Primarily designed to provide chef-quality food products to restaurant owners and food service professionals, the stores will also cater to home shoppers with an assortment of packaged and fresh produce and goods, some will be prepared on site.

Each facility will employ an average of 40 full and part-time team members and be between 25,000 to 30,000 square feet in size. A press release says the interior has "a modern, fresh decor and easy-to-navigate layouts for quick shopping."

Other Gordon Food Service Stores opening March 14:

Houston - FM 1960 W, located at Champions, FM 1960 at Stuebner Airline

Houston - Westheimer Rd., located at Westheimer at Dairy Ashford

League City, located at West Main at Hwy 3

Other stores opening later:

Houston - Antoine Dr., located at Antoine and Pinemont

Houston - Braeswood Blvd., located at North Braeswood and Chimney Rock

"Gordon Food Service Store believes in the power of good food and its ability to bring people together and make moments special," said company president Tim Grabar. "We are excited to open our doors to the greater Houston community and provide the chef-quality food products our stores are known for."

Gordon Food Service Stores will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Sunday. Customers can learn more and register to receive emails at GFSstore.com/Houston.

Shoppers can expect to find:

Large seasonal produce department with an assortment of the best market-direct items available

Fresh meats available by the piece, pound, or case

Meal solutions for shoppers looking for a quick dinner

Wholesale walk-in customer coolers housing cases of produce, meats, and dairy items

Grab-and-go meal solutions with an assortment of ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat items like rotisserie and fried chicken, ribs, deli sandwiches, hand-made guacamole, cut fruit, and freshly squeezed juices

Tortillerias that produce fresh tortillas daily

15 varieties of gourmet fresh popped popcorn

Gordon Go!, a free wholesale loyalty program available to businesses and nonprofit customers to earn points that can be spent like cash or redeemed for $1,000 checks

Convenient online ordering for same-day in-store pick up

Same-day Express Van Delivery

Gordon's first store location opened in Wyoming, Mich., in 1979 for restaurants that ran out of products between deliveries. Today, more than 175 Gordon Food Service Store locations exist in 13 states.

Read our first story about Gordon Food Service coming to Katy

Read more stories by Covering Katy News.