Former CVS store flooded during Harvey to reopen as convenience store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The former CVS store at South Fry Road and Westheimer Parkway will become Smiley's convenience store, Shell station, and car wash.

The property owner and the engineering firm working on the project have each confirmed that renovations will begin soon. Additionally, a construction fence has been set up around the property.

According to State of Texas records, $1 million will be spent renovating the 11,400-square-foot building.

Floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey spread from the backside of the Barker Reservoir in August 2017. As a result, the CVS store, other businesses, and thousands of homes along the Katy side of the reservoir were devastated.

State records show CVS spent $400,000 to renovate and reopen the store after Harvey, but the rebirth lasted only a short time.

By May 2019, CVS placed the store on a list of 46 that would be closed nationwide. CVS has shut down many more stores since that time.

The building has been empty since the closure, but the CVS sign remains near the entrance to the parking lot.

When completed, convenience stores and gas stations will be on the northwest and southwest side of Westheimer Parkway at South Fry Road.