Tompkins falls in state volleyball championship

GARLAND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins High School volleyball team lost to Dripping Springs in three sets 26-24, 25-15, 25-19, in the Class 6A state championship Saturday night in Garland.

Tompkins senior Tendai Titley was upbeat despite the loss. “I had a great time. I know we lost, but I enjoyed every second of playing with (this team). I’m happy,” she told the Houston Chronicle.

While the loss was disappointing, it was a year of firsts for Tompkins. It was the team’s first appearance in the state championship game, first appearance in a regional tournament, and first undefeated season in district play. In addition, the Falcons had 42 wins, more than any previous season.

“First and foremost, I’m so proud of these girls and the history that they’ve made,” coach Allison Merrell told the Houston Chronicle. “I was just telling them that every Tompkins team has you as their role model, as their idol. They want to be you. I can’t thank them enough for taking our school, our team, our program to that level.”

It’s the third time Dripping Spring has won the state championship for its Austin area school district.

