Tompkins volleyball plays for state championship tonight

GARLAND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins High School volleyball team advanced to the state championship game by defeating Keller in five sets Friday night, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11.

In a gritty come-from-behind performance, the nationally ranked Falcons rallied to defeat last year’s state runner-up.

The first set saw the lead change ten times. The second set had six ties and three lead changes. The fifth set had four ties and one lead change.

“I don’t even know that I have words right now other than ‘wow,’” Tompkins coach Allison Merrell told the Houston Chronicle. “Just super excited for them. I have no doubt that they have the ability and the composure and the mental capacity to play tomorrow. They just did a heckuva job today just fighting.”

The Falcons forced a final set after being down by one after three sets.

Tompkins plays for the 6A championship Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, 5 p.m. vs. Dripping Springs.

“I think their maturity and their mentality was different than last year’s team,” Merrell told KPRC prior to the match. “This year’s team is no-nonsense, in the sense that, whatever they want, they’re gonna go for it. Nothing is gonna get in their way.”

