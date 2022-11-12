Tompkins tops Cinco Ranch in 6A Regional Volleyball Championship

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Tompkins High School Falcons are the Class 6A - Region III volleyball champions, beating Cinco Ranch at Houston’s Delmar Field House Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons swept Cinco Ranch three to zero, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18. Now the Falcons advance to State for the first time in the school’s nine-year history.

The Falcons play Dripping Springs on Friday night in Garland. The winning team moves on to the State final on Saturday.

Following the game, coach Alison Merrell said her team is achieving a goal set at the start of the season.

“What an accomplishment,” Merrell told the Houston Chronicle. “These kids have worked so hard and have been very goal driven all year long. They set the tone on Aug. 1st and said, ‘This is what we want to do,’ and they just accomplished it. I don’t think that they’re finished yet.”