Cinco Ranch doctor's office repeatedly targeted by cooper thieves

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Cooper thieves are targeting Cinco Ranch Dermatology, stealing electrical wires three times over 18 months and reportedly causing more than $75,000 in damage. The most recent attack was Tuesday night.

“I just got the bill today, and it’s $27,000,” Dr. Kelly Conner told KPRC Channel 2.

Surveillance video captured the incidents on camera, but night-time video makes it difficult to see who is responsible for stealing copper wires that supply electricity to her business.

The cost of repairs is only one expense. Lost revenue is also a problem because the damage knocks out electricity and takes time to repair.

“We have 20 employees that had nothing to do today. We had over 80 patients that needed to be rescheduled,” Conner told KPRC.

Thieves steal copper and sell it for scrap at $3 to $4 a pound, according to KPRC.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Covering Katy has reached out to Dr. Conner for additional information. We will provide updates to this story as events unfold.

