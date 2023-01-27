Proud Pie rebounds from burglary

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Proud Pie in Cinco Ranch was burglarized early Tuesday morning and now investigators are attempting to determine who is responsible while the owner is celebrating overwhelming support from the community.

Owner Scott Chapman posted a picture of the smashed front door with glass spread across the floor. Proud Pie is on South Mason Road near the intersection of Westheimer Parkway.

"Yall, please come in this week and show us some love," Chapman posted "We worked so hard for the Katy Pie Run and Camp Hope. We don't deserve this."

Investigators hope that surveillance video will help them make an arrest once the building's owner turns it over.

"We have not yet obtained the video from the strip mall," Constable Chad Norvell said during a Friday night interview with Covering Katy News.

According to Chapman's post, burglars stole a safe. Norvell said there was less than $1,000 in it.

Chapman posted that there's been an outpouring of support for his business since the burglary.

"We can't tell you how grateful we are and how truly blessed we know that we are to have all the support of our Proud Pie community," he said.

They were featured on Channel 26, local businesses used social media to ask their customers to support Proud Pie and regulars flooded the shop with business.

"Hey ya'll, guess what? You bought everything," Chapman posted on Facebook. "It's 6 p.m. on Tuesday and we are out of pie and sandwiches."