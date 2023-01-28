Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money.

It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along a section of Mason Road where Harris and Fort Bend counties meet.

Victoria's is in unincorporated Harris County at 2300 South Mason Road near Oak Park Trail Drive, north of Cinco Ranch Boulevard.

Manager Pablo Santibanez says the security system alerted him to the break-in and captured it on video, which he'll give to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. By the time Santibnez arrived the burglar was long gone likely knowing he'd tripped the alarm system and had only a short time to execute the crime.

Santibanez believes the man was a skilled burglar by the way he broke through the front door, using a crowbar to bend the door's frame until the glass shattered. The burglar quickly located the office, and broke through that door. When he did not find a safe or money, he left quickly.

"He was only in here for about three minutes," Santibanez said.

The burglar parked a few spaces from the front door. The camera captured his vehicle, possibly a late-model Nissan Rogue.

Nothing was taken in this burglary attempt, but a similar break-in happened the previous night at Proud Pie, just 1.2 miles south of Victoria's on Mason Road in unincorporated Fort Bend county. That burglar also smashed the front door glass to gain entry and stole a small safe. Read that story here.

In July 2022 Roegels Barbecue was burglarized. Rogels is located along the Katy Freeway near Westgreen Boulevard. Burglars have also targeted businesses at Katy's Asian Town located along the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. The two most recently burglaries are an indication criminals may be getting more bold and moving deeper into Katy, away from the freeway and closer to our neighborhoods.