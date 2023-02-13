Eyewear retailer Warby Parker comes to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Eyewear retailer Warby Parker recently opened a 2,300-square-foot store across from Torchy's Tacos at LaCenterra.

The Cinco Ranch location offers eye exams and glasses. It is one of about 160 retail locations that the New York Based company operates.

Warby Parker was initially known as an online retailer but now sells primarily through retail stores. It has locations in the US and Canada.

In 2021 the company reportedly generated 540 million dollars in sales.

"Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program," said a company press release.

To date, Warby Parker has worked with its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 10 million glasses to those in need.

Also read: Half Shells Seafood Opens at LaCenterra

Also read: The Crack Shack opens at LaCenterra