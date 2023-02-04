Half Shells Seafood to open in former Fish City Grill location at LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fish City Grill at LaCenterra will soon be Half Shells Seafood. Renovations began on January 31.

According to a company press release, Half Shells will open on Wednesday February 8. It's a quick turnaround and construction crews were busy working on the location Friday night, February 3.

The same company owns Half Shells and Fish City Grill.

The restaurants were born in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it will be the first time Half Shells will locate outside of that region.

“We will be changing our décor and atmosphere to a new, crisp, coastal feel, and we think that it will be deserving of a new name – Half Shells Seafood,” said the restaurant’s co-founder, Bill Bayne. “Same great people and same great menu, chalkboard, and freshly prepared seafood, but the restaurant will have a lighter, brighter feel.”

Half Shells will be located along Central Green at LaCenterra. Once it opens, there will be two new restaurants next to each other along Central Green. The Crack Shack, a fried chicken restaurant, opens on Friday, February 10, 2023, in the old Peli Peli location. Read our story here.

Peli Peli served South African food and was very popular but closed during the COVID lockdowns.

