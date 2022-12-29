The Crack Shack is coming to LaCenterra

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The Crack Shack, serving Southern California Baja free-range fried chicken, is coming to Cinco Ranch in early 2023.

Located at LaCenterra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, the Crack Shack will feature Jidori chickens which are humanely raised, free-range, at small California farms. The chickens are fed all-natural grains without meat by-products, hormones, or steroids.

The restaurant says its chickens are non-GMO, “beyond free-range.”

They also use pasture-raised farm-fresh eggs and condiments made from scratch.

The company uses a proprietary “Crack Spice,” which is a blend from Le Sanctuaire, a California company.

The menu offers fried chicken sandwiches such as the Coop Deville made with fried Jidori breast, pickled Fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo, and Napa cabbage on a brioche bun.

The Firebird is spicy fried Jidori chicken thigh with cool ranch and crispy onions on a potato roll.

The Señor Croque is a “five napkin affair” with crispy chicken, bacon, fried egg, cheddar, and miso-maple butter.

Crack Shack also sells its chicken as a whole or half bird.