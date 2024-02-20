HEB opens Katy Park Store - Wednesday

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - HEB will open its 94th Houston area store on Wednesday across from Katy Park at 24924 Morton Ranch Road.

The store opens the same day the Saltgrass Trail Rider will make their annual stop at Katy Park, where they stay for the night as part of their eight-day ride to the Rodeo parade in downtown Houston.

The party begins at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at HEB Katy Park, followed by the ribbon cutting at 5:56 a.m. The doors will open at 6 a.m.

The Salt Grass Trail Riders will arrive at Katy Park between 2 and 3 p.m. It is the original and oldest trail ride that promotes the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and is also known as "The Grandaddy of 'em all."

Mascots H-E-Buddy, HOWDY the Rodeo Mascot, cheerleaders, a band, and store employees will welcome the trail riders with signs and swag.

Covering Katy was with the Salt Grass Trail Ride in 2018 for their ride to Katy. Our video is below.