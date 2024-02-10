HEB announces opening date for Katy Park store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The highly anticipated opening of the HEB grocery store on Morton Ranch Road across from Katy Park happens Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The store is at the corner of Morton Ranch Road near Katy Hockley Cutoff Road.

The store will have a drive-through pharmacy, gasoline pumps, and a car wash. The plaza will be called The Market at Katy Park. There will be five additional buildings on the property which will have space for 19 retailers. Currently, the list of tenants include:

Pacific Dental

Longhorn Liquor

An Optometrist

Sports Clips

Venetian Nail Spa

Crust Pizza

Postal Plus

Go Health

The HEB Plaza is called The Market at Katy Park.

McDonald's and Chase Bank will also be part of the development. They will locate in stand-alone buildings along the Morton Ranch Road side of the property, near the entrance to Katy Park.

HEB employment opportunities can be found at Careers.HEB.com

Being across the street from Katy Park increases the property's value for retailers. According to the developer, the 100-acre Katy Park, operated by Harris County, attracts more than 700,000 visitors annually for its 24 baseball and soccer fields used by numerous youth sports leagues in the Katy, West Houston area.