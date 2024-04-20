H-E-B plans another Katy Area Store

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—H-E-B is planning a new store in the Katy area along the Texas Heritage Parkway near the intersection of South Firethorne Road and Jordan Ranch Boulevard.

The new store will serve the area where west Katy and north Fulshear meet, which is seeing rapid growth in residential development. According to real estate consulting firm RCLCO, Jordan Ranch is one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the U.S.

H-E-B recently opened a store on Morton Ranch Road near Katy Park to serve many new neighborhoods in north Katy. Read our coverage here.

According to the filing, construction could begin before the end of this year and take about eight months to build.