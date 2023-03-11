H-E-B and a new shopping center planned for Elyson

KATY, TEXAS - (Covering Katy News) - H-E-B will open a new store on the southside of FM 529 a short distance west of the Grand Parkway, according to a post on the Elyson Facebook page and information provided by commercial real estate company Excel.

Excel's website reveals a map of the grocery store's location next to Target Marshalls and Burlington. H-E-B has not revealed details about its plans for the property or when construction on the store will begin.

The Elyson store is the most recent news of H-E-B's expansion into the Katy market. Covering Katy previously posted details of the H-E-B's plans to build across from Katy Park on Morton Ranch Road. Construction on the Katy Park location will begin soon.

Excel announced on Thursday that it's building a 75,000-square-foot shopping center on 12 acres of land in Elyson. Located on the north side of FM 529 at the Grand Parkway, it will have more than 450 parking spaces. Tenants include EoS Fitness, Salata, Heartland Dental, and American Family Care, an urgent care walk-in clinic.

Set to complete construction by late summer 2024, it will be named The Square at Elyson and be across the street from the future H-E-B location. In addition, Taco Bell and McDonald's will also open restaurants at The Square at Elyson. Covering Katy previously posted about the Mcdonald's location. See the map below.

In addition, Excel reportedly says it is working with a pet supply retailer for approximately 7,500 square feet of retail space next to EoS Fitness.

The Elyson master-planned community opened in 2016 and will have more than 2,000 homes when completed. The master-planned community is in unincorporated Harris County, zoned to Katy ISD schools.