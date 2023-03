KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - McDonald's will build a new restaurant on Elyson Exchange Way at FM 529 in Katy, Harris County.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says the estimated cost of the project is $750,000

The location will have a 44,400 square foot building with a dual-lane drive-thru.

Construction will begin in June and finish in October.

The fast-food restaurant will be in the fast-growing northwest portion of the Katy area in the Elyson neighborhood.