Aristoi Girls Soccer ends season ranked number 2 in Texas

AUSTIN, TX (Covering Katy News)—Two Aristoi girls soccer teams advanced to the state title game in Austin on Saturday. The varsity and junior high teams completed their remarkable seasons in second place.

Aristoi Girls Varsity

The Griffins, the Aristoi girls’ varsity team lost a tough-fought championship game 6 to 3 to the Idea Toros of Edinburg. The game's speed was quick on the artificial turf at Austin Achieve Charter School's stadium. The Griffins had to adjust to the faster surface as they typically play on grass, where the ball moves more slowly.

Also Read: Aristoi Girls Varsity Soccer Team Wins Overtime Thriller to Advance to the State Championship

The Toros struck first, setting up the goal with a shot from the outside. Keeper Maddie Sinitiere made the initial stop, but the Toros scored on the rebound, making it 1 to 0.

Freshman Aristoi winger Olivia Spellman moved the ball quickly up field a short time later, feeding freshman Brynlee English, who made a nifty move around the defender, scoring a goal and tying the game 1 to 1. See the video below.

×

Following that goal, the Toros scored two quick goals. Many in the stadium, including the Aristoi coaching staff, felt both goals were offsides. The refs disagreed, and the score was 3 to 1.

Early in the second half, the Toros extended their lead to 4 to 1.

Aristoi Sophomore Rachel Lajaunie returned fire, scoring a goal for Aristoi, making it 4 to 2.

Idea scored two more goals and took a commanding 6 to 2 lead, but the Griffins never stopped fighting. Sophomore Isabel Mora scored to cut the Toros lead to 6 to 3, which was the game's final score.

"Regardless of today's outcome, the girls came into the game full of heart and fight, never backing down until the last whistle," said Coach Andrea Altamirano.

During the regular season, the Aristoi girls were undefeated with six wins. They also won three playoff games, only losing in the final.

Senior Maddie Sinitiere started in goal. She remained in the net through most of the game until Coach A replaced her with Senior Daniella Cueto, so that both girls could play in the final game of their high school careers.

Girls Junior High Team

The Aristoi girl's junior high soccer team also had an exciting season and made it to the state championship game. They earned a berth in the state tournament by winning the semifinal game in overtime in Austin. They played the Owls of Great Hearts Live Oak Academy from Buda, Texas.

The score was 1 to 1 at the end of regulation. The teams played a 10-minute overtime, but neither scored, so they had a penalty-kick shootout.

Keeper Sarah Lajaunie was outstanding, stopping three penalty kicks in the game. The Griffins won the PK and advanced to the state championship game. They lost the title game on Saturday 6 to 0.

× Expand The 2024 Aristoi junior high girls soccer team.

Griffin's future looks bright

The Griffin's high school squad has six graduating seniors, two of whom are goalkeepers. The junior high team has nine eighth-graders eligible for the high school squad, including goalkeeper Sarah Lajaunie, who would join her sister Rachel on the team.

Varsity – Name and Grade

Maddie Sinitiere, 12 (Goalkeeper)

Daniella Cueto, 12 (Goalkeeper)

Gracie Garcia, 12

Savannah Parks, 12

Abrianna Parks, 12

Joanna Vargas, 12

Ellie Lawson, 11

Anna Lasthaus, 11

Chiara Castillo, 11

Annie Bayles, 11

Valentina Bousleiman, 10

Taylor Madison, 10

Isabel Mora, 10

Rachel Lajaunie, 10

Brynlee English, 9

Valerie Gonzalez, 9

Emma Clark, 9

Olivia Spellman, 9

Junior High – Name and Grade