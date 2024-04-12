Overtime Thriller Sends Aristoi Varsity Girls to State Soccer Title Game

AUSTIN, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy varsity girls soccer team advanced to the state title game with a 3 to 2 overtime victory over Kipp Austin Academy on Friday night in Austin.

Sophomore Rachel Lajaunie scored the game-winner with a well-placed free kick that bounced off the keeper's fingertips and into the goal. The goal kicked off a celebration on Kipp's home field that stunned a vocal home audience.

The game began with the Cardinals scoring first with a kick that hit the crossbar and dropped inside the goal. It would be the only time Kipp would lead.

Before the half ended, Aristoi freshman Valerie Gonzalez tied the game, moving in from the left side and unloading a tough-angle shot that made the score 1 to 1.

Sophomore Isabel Mora gave Aristoi a 2 to 1 lead early in the second half on a free-kick rebound. It was the first time Aristoi would take the lead.

Kipp had sustained pressure in the second half, eventually, knotting the game at 2 goals each on a high and hard shot that dropped into the goal, just under the crossbar.

Kipp had sustained pressure through the rest of regulation time as keeper Maddie Sinitiere made big saves, keeping Aristoi in the game and pushed it into overtime.

The Griffins had a renewed purpose in overtime, taking control early and winning on Lajaunie's goal.

"The girls gave 150 percent," said Coach Andrea Altamirano. "They came in with everything they had. They came in with heart and that's why we won."

The Griffins play the IDEA Torros of McAllen on Saturday for the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League state championship.

See video of the game winning goal below.

