Waller County driving economic growth in Katy's backyard

WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Residential and commercial growth in the Houston area is headed west to Waller County, where the county judge and Commissioner's Court are doubling down on economic development, adding $150,000 of funding in 2024 for the Waller County Economic Development Partnership (WCEDP).

Setting the Stage for Global Investment

In 2023, Waller County took a giant step toward making itself more attractive to global and U.S. companies seeking to locate manufacturing operations in the U.S. Through WCEDP's leadership, Waller County joined the Port of Houston under their Alternative Site Framework (ASF), Foreign Tarde Zone #84. As a port member, companies can manufacture products in Waller County and delay specific tariffs when importing components and materials from overseas.

"It can give manufacturers a significant competitive advantage," said Waller County EDP Executive Director Vince Yokom.

Producing Results

Over the past year, the WCEDP has talked with advanced manufacturing companies, distributors, and recruiters from Brazil, Britain, Denmark, Finland, Turkey, India, South Korea, and Japan. Those talks continue and are producing results.

"The largest solar panel manufacturing company in Europe now has a manufacturing facility operating in Waller County," Yokom said.

Turkey-based solar panel manufacturer Elin Energy occupies a 225,000-square-foot facility, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2024. Initially, Elin will employ about 100 people, and the company expects it will have 450 employees by year seven.

And more international companies are eyeing Waller County.

"We have a Brazilian company that manufactures steel structures for industrial buildings looking to come to Waller County,” Yokom said. "We're also currently talking to a company from Denmark. We had two site visits from Italian companies, and we also landed a Turkish company (Elin)."

Projects in the Works

More projects are in the works to bring domestic and foreign investment to Waller County, such as the TradePoint 290 Logistics Park, a 173-acre development in Prairie View for companies needing 150,000 to 2.3 million square feet of space.

Landing economic investment from top-notch employers is very competitive. It takes the right mix of tax incentives, available facilities, and a county with a record of keeping property taxes low.

In his State of the County Address last week, County Judge Trey Duhon revealed that in 2023, Waller County's net taxable property value grew 25 percent to $8.6 billion, $2.2 billion more than the previous year.

With higher taxable values, the Commissioner's Court decreased the tax rate to what Duhon says is the lowest since the 1980s. A low tax rate allows Waller to position itself as a safe place for corporations to call home for the long term.

"This year, we processed 30 leads, and we landed three. That's ten percent; that's pretty good," Yokom said. "Many of these leads came from our direct marketing efforts or partners."

Yokom expects more leads from several partners, including the governor's office and the Greater Houston Partnership. Last year, the WCEDP received four direct calls from companies familiar with Waller County's business-friendly environment.

"Now, we are entertaining seven or eight small to medium-sized companies looking to come to Waller County soon," Yokom said.

Workforce Development

Many of the interested companies are advanced manufacturing operations that require skilled employees. The WCEDP wants to ensure a steady stream of skilled workers and is working to bring Texas State Technical College to Waller County.

"We are very close to making that a reality," Yokom said.

Improving Mobility

Waller County is also investing in mobility projects to improve travel for its residents and companies that require easy access from trucks hauling their products to market.

Last week, voters approved a $258 million mobility bond package by a two-to-one margin, allowing the county to build new roads and keep up with its rapid residential and business growth.

A new Highway 290 access road at Beacon Hill Boulevard is also under construction and will open next year.