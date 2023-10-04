European Solar Panel manufacturer to locate in Waller County area

WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Europe's largest solar panel manufacturer is opening a manufacturing operation locally, incentivized by an economic development package approved by the Waller County Commissioners' Court on September 27.

"We are excited to welcome Elin Energy to the Waller County community, County Judge Trey Duhon said. "Having the largest solar panel manufacturer in Europe right here is a great honor."

The company will be located in the Twinwood Business Park, south of Interstate 10 in southern Waller County.

According to the Waller County Economic Development Partnership, the new advanced manufacturing facility will open in the first quarter of 2024 and employ about 100 people. By year seven, the company expects to have 450 employees.

"Elin represents the best in solar panel manufacturing and is a company that has built its reputation on quality and customer satisfaction," said Waller County Economic Development Partner's Executive Director, Vince Yokom. "We are excited that they chose Waller County for their US facility."

Elin says its solar panels are more efficient and require less area to generate the same electricity as a traditional system, making their product popular with solar farm developers and commercial contractors.

"Our expansion into Texas represents a significant step towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for the USA," said Arda Yali, president of Elin Energy. "We are dedicated to providing top-quality solar panels to empower the nation with renewable energy solutions."