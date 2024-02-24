Waller County Continues to Attract Top European Companies

WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A Danish medical device and services company will locate its US distribution center near Jordan Ranch Boulevard and Kingsland Boulevard in Waller County as part of an agreement approved by the Waller County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

The Waller County Economic Development Partnership negotiated the incentive package which is responsible for Coloplast locating in Waller County where it will provide assembly, light manufacturing, and distribution for medical products.

The ten-year agreement calls for Coloplast to employ a minimum of 45 people and have a minimum of $45 million in inventory that’s taxable by Waller County. In return, Falcon Development, who leases the building to Coloplast, receives an abatement on the building and the tax savings are passed on to Coloplast.

The Danish firm's arrival in Waller County follows an announcement in November 2023 that the Turkey-based, solar-panel manufacturer Elin Energy would open an advanced manufacturing operation in Waller County.

Coloplast is a global market leader in many medical product categories.

According to their 2023 annual report, they are first globally for ostomy care, continence care, and voice and respiratory care. They are fourth globally for interventional urology and fifth globally for advanced wound care.

"This is another great example of our very successful spec building abatement program," said Waller County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Vince Yokom. "To date, over 10 million square feet of industrial space has been constructed under this program. Having a strong building inventory, especially buildings that come ready with incentives, makes Waller County very competitive in attracting top companies like Coloplast."

Coloplast will occupy a 283,000-square-foot building in the Kingsland Ranch Logistics Park built by Waller County Economic Development Partnership partner Falcon Commercial Development. The development has five spec buildings, with four available for lease.

"Our aim with Kingsland Ranch Logistics Park was to build a flagship project for all stakeholders," said Ben Newell, partner with Falcon Commercial Development. "An A+ business park setting coupled with Waller County's open arms approach to business has attracted numerous companies to the park, including three tenants new to Texas."