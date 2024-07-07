Beryl keeps moving closer to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) -Tropical Storm Beryl's path has shifted to the east, making it more likely that Katy—Fulshear will see its effects.

According to the National Weather Service and observations by Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner, here is what we know on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Beryl is expected to strengthen from a Tropical Storm to a Hurricane when it reaches Texas on Monday.

Beryl will land around Matagorda.

After landfall, Beryl will accelerate to the Northeast, meaning Katy and Fulshear will be on the so-called dirty side of the storm, with the heaviest rain, and the most significant potential for tornadoes.

The western half of Harris County, including the Katy area along the Interstate 10 corridor to Gonzalez, is at risk of flooding.

Inland communities like Sugar Land, Conroe, College Station, and Huntsville may also see flooding.

Katy - Fulshear will see rainfall totals from 2 to 6.5 inches.

Beryl may intensify significantly in the last 12 hours before landfall.

Here is the latest weather forecast for Katy.