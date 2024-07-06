The Five Day Forecast from the National Weather Service

The seven day forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Monday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 82. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.