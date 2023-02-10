Chase suspect is from Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night.

Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.

Woodard says the chase began at 10:46 p.m. when Houston police attempted to stop Hollie for speeding on the Katy Freeway near Highway 6. Woodard says Hollie was driving a stolen car.

The chase ended at 11:01 p.m. in the parking lot of Life Storage on Westheimer Parkway near the intersection of South Fry Road. Hollie was driving a Hyundai Tucson, and his vehicle was stuck on a curb with a front flat tire.

Houston Police, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constables Office were all at the scene where the chase ended.

Court records show Hollie has faced numerous criminal charges dating back to 2000.

Read our original story about the chase.