High speed chase ends on Westheimer Parkway

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A late-night high-speed chase that started on I-10 near Highway 99 ended in the parking lot of Life Storage on Westheimer Parkway near the intersection of South Fry Road.

The chase ended around 11 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. People who live in the area could hear sirens and even a helicopter hovering over the place.

The man was driving a Hyundai Tucson, and his vehicle appeared stuck on a curb that separated the landscaped area from the parking lot. The vehicle's front driver's side tire was flat.

"He was cornered in the parking lot," said Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"I don't know why he fled," Woodard said.

Law enforcement was attempting to stop the man for speeding but he took off. When it ended, they searched the car.

"We found a pistol, and no one was hurt," Woodard said.

The suspect's name will be released later.

"He's a 42-year-old Black male with a Houston address," Woodard said.

The scene was very active. There were Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constables Office.