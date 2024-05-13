Taylor HS principal writes about her husband's child porn arrest

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School principal Melinda Stone wrote an email to the staff of her school and one to the parents following the arrest of her husband on 10 counts of child pornography. James Stone was a teacher at Tompkins High School at the time of his arrest early Monday, May 13, 2024. Coverage of his arrest is here. Melinda Stone's two unedited emails are below.

Dear Taylor High School Parents/Guardians and Staff,

Earlier this morning, you received a copy of the message below that I sent to my staff regarding a criminal incident concerning James Stone. I believe it is important for our parents to be aware of the information that is being shared with staff concerning this matter. I understand that you may have questions or concerns and I am available to speak with parents who wish to do so. As mentioned to staff below, law enforcement are continuing to investigate. I apologize for any disruption this disgraceful incident may have caused. Please know that I am fully committed to serving Taylor High School students, staff and school community. An update will be provided by the District as information becomes available.

Dr. Melinda Stone

Principal

May 13, 2024

Dear Taylor High Staff,

I am sure that many of you are aware of the incident involving my husband, James Stone. James was arrested this morning for possession of pornographic materials. His arrest and involvement in this criminal activity was unbeknownst to me or those closest to him. My family and I are deeply disappointed in his actions and thus we do not have any plans to be involved in James’ criminal proceedings as he navigates the next steps. It also important for me to confirm with you that I, nor any other family member, is implicated in James’ criminal activity.

Because the incident is still being investigated, law enforcement agencies are unable to provide additional information at this time, but know that the District and I take this incident very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is and will continue to be the District’s and my top priority. An update will be provided by the District as information becomes available.

I greatly appreciate your support and understanding as this matter is addressed by law enforcement.

Dr. Melinda Stone

Principal