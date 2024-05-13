Tompkins Teacher James Stone arrested on Child Porn Charges

This story was originally posted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024. It was updated with additional information at 4 p.m. on the same day.

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Tompkins High School teacher James Stone is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office who joined the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety in an early morning bust this morning at Stone's Katy-area home.

"James Stone has not been on campus since last week and will not return to the school," said a statement to parents from Thompkins High School. "Because the incident is still being investigated, we are unable to provide additional information at this time, but please be assured the district takes these types of incidents very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement."

Covering Katy has also learned that Stone's wife is the principal of Katy ISD's Taylor High School.

"The investigation stemmed from the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Internet Crimes Against Children Detective's undercover investigation related to the possession or promotion of child pornography on the dark web," a statement from Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gamble's office said.

Stone was immediately arrested and taken to the Fort Bend County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

"Thousands of images of child pornography were recovered from the residence, including several images that Stone admitted to producing himself," the statement said. "These images do include photos he admitted to taking while on school grounds and at beaches and local swimming pools around the Katy area."

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Criminal Investigations Division believes there are several victims and investigators are encouraging victims or others with knowledge of the case to contact Detective Ashley Walker with the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office at Ashley.Walker@MCT.org or 281-364-4211.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The message from Tompkins High School below.