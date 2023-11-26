KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of Katy Mills Mall where three people were injured on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

"We're still going through all the videos. It's an active investigation," Katy Police Chief Noe Diaz told Covering Katy News.

Diaz confirmed that it appeared to be a drive-by shooting outside of Entrance 5 around 9 p.m. Entrance 5 is near Sun and Ski Sports. The people involved are between the ages of 14 and 17. Three needed hospital treatment but are expected to be physically OK.

One of the victims ran through the mall, eventually stopping near the Bass Pro Shop for treatment by a first responder.

A witness said she and many others were leaving the mall, because it was closing time, when they heard what sounded like firecrackers.

"All of a sudden, we just heard a bunch of gunfire, and people came running back in," Taylor told KHOU in a live interview. Her last name was not revealed.

"When I finally went outside, I saw a young guy in his teens on the ground, holding his ankle."

The incident began as a parking lot fight among juveniles.

The Katy Police Department is leading the investigation. A car that was stolen in Harris County was recovered. Police are checking to see if those who caused the incident were using the stolen vehicle.

Diaz says the juveniles were released to their parents.

Covering Katy will update this story as more information is made available.

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 with comments from Chief Diaz.

