School Board Election Day is Saturday: Where and when you can vote

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—The Katy ISD school board election day is Saturday, May 4, 2024. Thirteen voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the early voting period, which is different from the election day, you have the flexibility to cast your ballot at any of the voting centers. However, on election day, residents must cast their ballots at the voting site assigned to their precinct.

This Texas Secretary of State page allows you to determine your precinct number. Your voter precinct will be revealed by filling out the information in the Am I Registered box. Match your precinct number with the polling location below to determine where you will cast your ballot.

Trustee Positions 6 and 7 will be on the ballot to serve a three-year term.

Incumbent Position 6 trustee Rebecca Fox faces challenger and Katy ISD parent Donovan Campbell. Read the Position 6 candidate profiles. Incumbent Position 7 trustee Dawn Champagne faces challenger and Katy ISD parent David Olson. Read the Position 7 candidate profiles.