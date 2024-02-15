Dawn Champagne will have opponent in 2024 Katy ISD School Board Race

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District trustee Dawn Champagne will have at least one opponent in the May 2024 school board election as she seeks a third, three-year term.

David Olson filed Wednesday to run against Champagne for the Position 7 seat on the Katy ISD school board. According to information provided by his campaign, Olson has a chemical engineering degree from the University of Texas and has worked in the petrochemical industry in the Houston area for 30 years.

Olson's wife, Julie, works in the Katy ISD Transportation Department, where she's served the district for seven years. They have two boys; one is a Katy ISD student, and the other is a Katy ISD graduate.

"David and Julie are active band boosters at Jordan High School and have enjoyed volunteering at all their son's schools through their time in Katy ISD," a campaign statement said.

The Olsons are also members of St. Faustina Catholic Church.

Incumbent Champagne was first elected to the Katy ISD school board in 2018 and re-elected in 2021.

According to the Katy ISD website, she holds two degrees from the University of Houston: a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Science and Marketing and a Master of Administration.

Before moving to Katy, she worked as a claims representative for the Social Security Administration from 1988 to 2001.

She has been married for 25 years to her husband Brett and has three children who graduated from Katy ISD's Taylor High School.

The Katy ISD website says Champagne has volunteered for numerous organizations, including the Katy ISD schools attended by her children. She was named Volunteer of the Year at McMeans Jr. High for the 2015-2016 school year and Volunteer of the Year at Taylor High School for the 2017-2018 school year.

The deadline for candidates to file for school board is February 16. The positions held by Champagne and Rebecca Fox are the only two on the ballot this year. Fox will have at least one challenger.

