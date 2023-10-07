Obituary: Logan Dark Memorial Service on Sunday, Oct. 8

Logan Hamilton Dark was a caring son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He left this world suddenly on September 28, 2023 at the age of 14.

He was born on April 12th, 2009 to Heather Hamilton and Josh Dark. He lived his childhood to the fullest, spending long days playing with brothers and friends and participating in a variety of activities like swimming, piano, basketball, skiing, mountain biking, and online gaming. As he grew, Logan discovered a passion for football and found a brotherhood among his Beck Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School teammates. Logan’s true love in life was the sport of fishing. Innumerable hours were spent along shorelines and bayou banks searching for the next big catch. He was skilled and confident enough to go solo, but he absolutely treasured the times he shared these adventures with his father and friends.

Countless stories have been shared about how Logan’s knowledge and love of fishing and football inspired others. His friends, classmates, teammates, and fishing buddies recall his kindness and how the smile on his face drew others to him.

Logan is survived by his parents; his brothers, Jonas and Forest Dark; Aunt Tessa (Lucas) Winter; Uncle Brock Hamilton; Grandparents Dennis and Sandy Dark; Grandparents John and Kathleen Hamilton; and so many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 8th at 3:30 at Cinco Ranch Beach Club Park. It will be preceded by a memorial bike ride. Please join us for fishing and fellowship.

