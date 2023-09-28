Teen killed after being struck in crosswalk

CINCO RANCH, TX (Covering Katy News) – A 14-year-old boy was killed riding his bike to Cinco Ranch High School on Thursday morning. The accident happened on South Mason Road near Creech Elementary School. Investigators say he was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

Mason Road was closed in the area near the accident while the investigation was ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office says the driver, Devin Delvalle, 20, remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies and investigators. He was charged with Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian or Other Vulnerable Road User Within Area of a Crosswalk.

“This area was clearly marked, there was signage everywhere, all kind of warnings, this was very avoidable,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said.

There have been reports that the flashing lights, activated by a button, may not have been working properly, but Middleton said that it does not matter.

“Whether they were flashing or not does not alleviate the responsibility to stop and yield,” Middleton said.

Two people reportedly stopped and attempted to help the teen, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lisa Torry Smith Act, named after a Fort Bend County mother who was killed in 2017 while using a crosswalk, recently became law and allows for stiffer penalties for drivers who seriously injure or kill a person or cyclist who is using a crosswalk.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

"This is a very sad and tragic incident on both sides, for the driver, and especially for the victim's family," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Drivers need to slow down and pay attention, and that's extremely important in areas that are heavily traveled by children."

× Expand FBCSO Devin Devalle

Fort Bend County government story disclaimer: Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is an employee of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.