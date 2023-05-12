Katy father charged in the death of his 3 month old daughter

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A 38-year-old Katy man is charged with the death of his three-month-old daughter, who suffered severe injuries to her head and died after being taken by Life Flight to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston's Medical Center on April 27, 2023.

Steven Luke Maglitto faces a first-degree felony charge of Injury to a Child - Serious Bodily Injury.

A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy responded to an afternoon call from the Maglitto's home in the 1700 block of Penmark Lane in the Kelliwood neighborhood off South Fry Road near Highland Knolls Drive.

Deputy Austin says Maglitto was standing in the driveway holding his daughter in his arms. She appeared unconscious and struggled to breathe. The deputy says she also had a large bruise on her forehead and additional bruising on the ears, arms, and legs.

The prosecutor's report says Maglitto "laid on the ground in a prone position and began to apologize and stated he does not remember what happened." He denied harming his daughter and said he did not know how she sustained her injuries.

After being taken to the patrol car for questioning, the prosecutor's report says Maglitto claimed he could see things, heard God talking to him, and repeated, "Trust God, everything will be OK." He also said he needed help, was having a nervous breakdown, and took "a small hit" of marijuana earlier in the day.

Maglitto's sister says she visited her brother earlier in the day after receiving a text message from him saying the baby was not feeling well. She said the baby had no visible injuries and was healthy.

The court document says Maglitto told his sister about a living will he drafted on his cellphone. His sister expressed concern about his stability and being home alone with his three-month-old and four-year-old children. He asked why she was trying to take his kids from him.

The sister says she put the three-month-old in the crib, left the residence, and then called the children's mother to relay what had happened.

According to the prosecutor's report, the autopsy concluded that the infant suffered what appeared to be "non-accidental blunt force trauma." The report accuses Maglitto of using his hands to strike the child's head "against a blunt object."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office tells Covering Katy News Maglitto faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted.

Maglitto was recently a teacher at a Katy area charter school.