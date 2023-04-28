Life Flight called to Katy neighborhood in unsuccessful attempt to save 3 month old girl

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a three-month-old girl from the Kelliwood neighborhood off South Fry Road near Highland Knolls Drive in Katy, Harris County.

News of the girl's injuries were first reported by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter at 5:26 pm Thursday.

"Harris County Sheriff's Office units responded to a residence at the 1700 block of Penmark Lane," Gonzalez posted.

Penmark Lane runs alongside Katy ISD's Pattison Elementary School.

"Deputies discovered a 3-month-old female infant with what appeared to be severe trauma," Gonzales tweeted.

The child was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight where she later died.

It's still not clear how the she was injured. No additional details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.