Gridiron Grief at Rhodes Stadium

Katy, TX (Covering Katy News) - On a night when a win on the field would come easily, the jog from the locker room to the Rhodes Stadium turf was perhaps the most difficult part of the game for the Cinco Ranch football team. Two varsity players carried the number 80 maroon jersey of a sub-varsity freshman teammate killed twleve hours earlier after being struck by a car in a crosswalk as he rode his bicycle to school.

"The Cinco Ranch High School community is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our students," Katy ISD said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time and offer them our love and support while protecting their right to privacy."

Cinco Ranch beat Morton Ranch 35 to 0, and throughout the game, the number 80 jersey was displayed on a board along the sidelines for all to see.

× Expand Cinco Ranch Football X The jersey of a sub-varsity Cinco Ranch football player who died earlier in the day was displayed along the Cinco Ranch sidelines at Rhodes Stadium on Thursday night.

The Cougars dedicated the victory to their teammate.

"Our hearts are heavy. This one is for you, Logan," the Cinco Ranch football team posted on its X account.

On Thursday night, players on both sidelines were feeling the loss.

"Prayers going out to his family and Cinco Ranch football," Morton Ranch senior quarterback Mike Gerald posted on X. "This is bigger than football."

Katy ISD has counelors available for Cinco Ranch High School students, staff and the community the district said in a statement.

Both students and adults are struggling with the loss of a young life.

"Grieving the loss of a student is the most indescribable feeling, Cinco Ranch High School teacher Christian Perkins posted on his X account. "You're grieving for yourself, grieving for the students who you know are feeling it, and you grieve for the family who have to bury their loved one," Perkins wrote.

"Phenomenal kid who will be missed by so many," he added.