Katy Taste Fest back at Typhoon Texas

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Taste Fest returns to Typhoon Texas on April 22, 2023. It’s the 5th year of the family-friendly food festival.

Participating restaurants include The Toasted Yolk Cafe, Whiskey Cake, Miss V Vietnamese Cuisine, Cabo Bob’s, Mala Sichuan Bistro, HotBits Indian Cuisine, Panino’s, Southern Dough Baking Company, Black Walnut Café, Chuckwagon BBQ, The Union Kitchen, Orleans Seafood Kitchen, Babin’s Seafood, Halal Guys, The Crack Shack, Frankie’s Italian Kitchen, Typhoon Texas Water Park, Social Sports Pub and more to come.

Organizers promise that those attending will have unlimited bites while sipping wine, beer, and spirit samples.

More than 2,000 people will attend the annual event.

“We are excited to celebrate our fifth annual Katy Taste Fest,” Cyril Thomas, Katy Taste Fest event chair, said. “We love being able to celebrate and give back to our community. Typhoon Texas is an incredible space to host the event.”

Taste Fest is April 22, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds support non-profit organizations focusing on the environment, food security, and vulnerable children.

“The only thing Katy loves more than food is giving back to the community,” Cherin Cox, Katy Taste Fest VIP committee chair, said. “We have granted over $100,000 to charities since 2017 and love being able to give back.”

There will be activities and fun for all ages, including a VIP lounge, cooking demonstrations, a Kids’ Zone, raffles, Best of Fest competition. In addition, sonic Seduction will provide live music.

Katy’s local celebrity, Hemu Basu, will be showcasing her artistic baking skills. In addition, attendees will participate in the game “Is It Cake?”

READ COVERING KATY’S COVERAGE OF HEMU: Katy’s Hemu Basu Returns to Food Network and Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competition.

The unique event will be axe throwing.

“Axperts on site will show you how to safely handle an axe and proper axe throwing form,” organizers said. “We’ll have bullseyes ready for you to show off your axing skills.”

General admission tickets start at $45, VIP tickets are $80, and Kids’ Zone are priced at $10.

The Taste Fest website offers early bird pricing for discounted tickets until March 31, 2023.

The event sponsors are Keller Williams Premier Realty, Rotary Club of Katy, DripBar, Renewal by Anderson, Waggin’ Tails, Chiro Dynamics, and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.