Katy's Hemu Basu Returns to Food Network

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Food Network star Hemu Basu of Katy is returning to TV, bringing her cake-baking and decorating skills to audiences in the US and Canada.

The show is titled The Big Bake - Holiday - Naughty or Nice. It airs December 12 at 10 p.m. Central on Food Network. The program will also air in Canada on December 18 at 7 p.m. Central.

“We flew to Canada this year in March for five days and filmed the episode,” Hemu said.

She's not allowed to say who won, until all of the episodes have aired.

Food Network Hemu Basu center with Joel Gonzalez and Kim Hall

“I was invited to participate in this show last year,” Hemu said. “The next step was making a dream team, and I found very good teammates, Kimberly Sweets, and Joel Gonzalez.”

Professional baking teams must design and decorate a grand-scale holiday-themed cake in each episode. Themes include the Santa Clause Parade, Elves on the Loose, The Nutcracker Ballet, and Naughty or Nice.

In each episode, the team with the most spectacular cake wins a $10,000 prize. There are three teams.

Brad Smith returns as host alongside judges Eddie Jackson, Ron Ben-Israel, and Danni Rose.

Hemu leads her team made up of Joel, a pastry chef specializing in chocolate and sugar sculpting, and Kim, a 3D modeling expert who designs cakes for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Texan Lilian Halabi leads one of the other teams. She is from Harker Heights, a small community between Austin and Waco, where she owns Lily’s Cakes.

Hemu has won many national and international cake competitions. She owns Hemu’s Sweet Sensations in Katy and specializes in creating cakes with incredible detail.

In 2020 Hemu also competed on Food Network's Halloween Wars.

Last summer Hemu competed on the Netflix program Is it Cake? Read our story on that competition.

