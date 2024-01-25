City of Katy opens Arboretum Playground

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The City of Katy has opened its Arboretum Playground, which features multiple slides, various climbing activities, and creative spaces.

"The playground is a haven for children to explore and unleash their creativity," a City of Katy social media post said.

Located next to Katy City Park, the Arboretum has a short walking path with information about each unique tree species you'll see along the walk.

× Expand City of Katy The Arboretum Playground project at Katy City Park.

The project is part of the City's 2022 Parks, Trails, and Recreation Master Plan. Read the plan at www.cityofkaty.com/PTRMP.